 Contact Us
News Middle East Russia accused of preparing for 'all out war' against Ukraine

Russia accused of preparing for 'all out war' against Ukraine

"I think that we are convinced that Russia is actually preparing for the all out war against Ukraine, and it's an unprecedented event, probably since the Second World War," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

DPA MIDDLE EAST
Published December 13,2021
Subscribe
RUSSIA ACCUSED OF PREPARING FOR ALL OUT WAR AGAINST UKRAINE
Russia must receive an "unprecedented" answer from the European Union and the United States if it attacks Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday at an EU foreign affairs meeting.

"I think that we are convinced that Russia is actually preparing for the all out war against Ukraine, and it's an unprecedented event, probably since the Second World War," he said.