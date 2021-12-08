2 soldiers killed in Daesh/ISIS terrorist attack in northern Iraq

At least two Iraqi soldiers were killed in an attack by Daesh/ISIS terrorists in northern Iraq, a provincial police authority said Tuesday.

The attack was carried out against an Iraqi army observation post near Tuvela village in Dibis district of Kirkuk province, provincial police department spokesman Amir Nuri told Anadolu Agency.

Nuri said a large-scale operation was launched in the region after the attack.

Attacks blamed on Daesh/ISIS fighters have escalated in Iraq in recent months, especially in the provinces of Salahuddin, Diyala and Kirkuk.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh/ISIS by reclaiming all of its territories invaded by the terrorist group in 2014, or about a third of the country's area.

But the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks. The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in parts of the country.