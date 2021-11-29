3 YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

One terrorist was neutralized in the Operation Peace Spring zone while two others were in the area of the Operation Euphrates Shield, the ministry said on Twitter, noting that Turkey's anti-terror operations are ongoing.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.