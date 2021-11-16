Turkey neutralizes 32,901 terrorists since 2015: Defense minister

Turkish security forces have neutralized 32,901 terrorists in Turkey, Iraq, and northern Syria since July 24, 2015, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee, Hulusi Akar said 2,426 terrorists have been neutralized so far this year.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish forces mount cross-border operations as necessary into northern Iraq, where the terrorist PKK has bases and hideouts to plan attacks, and northern Syria, where the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch the YPG has attempted to form a "terrorist corridor."

Since 2016, Turkey's cross-border operations into northern Syria to enable border security as well as peaceful life for locals include Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

On tensions with Athens, Akar said Turkey has always followed diplomatic norms in responding to Greece on the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean "despite all kinds of unjust and unlawful actions by Greece."

Turkey will continue to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean, he stressed.

"We are determined and capable of protecting our rights and interests as well as those of the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus)," he said.

F-35 ISSUE

Akar also reiterated that Turkey and the US decided to hold a meeting in Washington on the issue of Turkey and the F-35 fighter jet program.

Washington can approach the issue positively, Akar said, adding: "However, we are closely following developments [on the issue], as the process will be subject to congressional approval."

After Turkey was unfairly excluded from the F-35 program, with the US owing Turkey money for undelivered planes, one recent proposal calls for the US to make up for this by delivering F-16 fighter jets or upgrades to F-16s Turkey already has.

"If the US' stance is negative, Turkey will necessarily and naturally have to evaluate other alternatives in order to ensure its security," said Akar.

"Our contacts continue to discuss these and similar issues, and a delegation from our Ministry is currently in the US," he added.

Turkey paid $1.4 billion for the fighter jets, but Washington took Ankara out of the program in 2019 because Turkey bought the Russian S-400 defense system after its efforts to acquire US Patriot missiles were rebuffed.

The US claimed the Russian system was a safety risk, but Turkey maintained that the S-400 would pose no threat to NATO or its armaments because it would not be integrated into the alliance's systems.

Ankara also repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to resolve the matter.