Palestinian youth shot dead by Israeli forces in West Bank

A young Palestinian was fatally shot by Israeli forces on Tuesday in the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian medic.



Saddam Bani Odeh, 26, was shot in the heart and succumbed to his wounds shortly after being admitted to hospital, the medic at the Turkish-built Tubas Hospital told Anadolu Agency.



According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces raided the city early Tuesday to arrest Palestinians, triggering violent clashes with local residents.



Israeli forces used live bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse angry residents, who responded by hurling stones, they said. Bani Odeh was shot in the midst of the clashes.



Israeli forces frequently storm Palestinian towns and neighborhoods to make arrests, which often spark clashes with defiant youths.