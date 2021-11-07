Drone attack targets residence of Iraqi premier in Baghdad

Officials in Iraq said Sunday that a drone with explosives targeted the residence of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The government-affiliated Security Media Network said the premier has no injuries and he is in good health.

Security forces continued to take precautions, it added.

A strong explosion was heard in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. The Green Zone hosts most foreign diplomatic missions, including the US Embassy.

The attack was carried out using three drones, two of which were shot down, security sources said.

They were "launched from a site near Republic Bridge" which crosses the Tigris River in Baghdad, before flying towards the Green Zone where Kadhemi lives, one source said, confirming that "two drones were shot down".

In a tweet, Kadhemi called "for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq".

"My residence has been the target of a cowardly assault. Praise God, I am fine and so are those who work with me," he then said in a short video shared on social media.

His office described the attack as a "failed assassination attempt".

Supporters of the Iranian-backed Al-Fatah Coalition and the Shiite Hashd al-Shaabi continue a sit-in protest in front of the Green Zone, objecting to the results of the Oct. 10 election.

A committee for rallies opposing the results threatened Thursday to escalate the situation if the results are not changed.

The committee, which called for a peaceful rally, did not specify how they would push an escalation.

It was formed last week by groups that rejected the election results, including the Al-Fatah Coalition and the Hashd al-Shaabi group.

The Iraqi election commission said last week that it started recounting ballot boxes in 2,000 voting stations based on 1,400 complaints presented to the commission by political parties.

The commission will announce the final results of the recount when completed, and send them to the Federal Court (Constitutional Court) for approval.

Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's party won 73 seats in parliament, the highest, followed by the Taqaddum bloc of Parliament Speaker Mohamed Halbousi with 37 and the State of Law Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, with 34 seats.

The Al-Fatah Coalition, which won 17 seats compared to 48 seats in the 2018 elections, has already rejected the results.