Turkey condemns deadly terrorist attacks in Afghan capital

Taliban fighters block roads after an explosion Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. An explosion went off Tuesday at the entrance of a military hospital in Kabul, killing several people and wounding over a dozen, health officials said.(Ahmad Halabisaz / AP)

Turkey on Tuesday condemned deadly terror attacks this week in the Afghan capital Kabul, calling them "inhuman act of terrorism."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, in a statement, expressed sadness over casualties from two successive bomb attacks and subsequent armed clashes at the entrance of Afghanistan's largest military hospital.

The ministry wished God's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. It also sympathized with the relatives of the victims as well as the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan.

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded when two explosions hit the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital on Tuesday.

The Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan hospital is in the affluent Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, where many foreign embassies have been located.

A Taliban official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said armed attackers entered the hospital and opened indiscriminate fire after the blasts.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Daesh/ISIS terror group has carried out a series of attacks on mosques and other targets since the Taliban took power in mid-August.