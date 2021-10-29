Israeli police injure 3 Palestinians, detain 7 in Jerusalem

Israeli police on Friday injured at least three Palestinians and detained seven others in Al-Yusufiye cemetery in occupied East Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli police beat Palestinians who tried to enter the cemetery, which Israel has been razing to build a national park.

Israeli police forces barred Palestinians from entering a part of the cemetery where Israeli authorities have been conducting excavations for several months.

On Thursday, the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem and the Parks Authority decided to close the part intended to be converted into a biblical garden.

According to eyewitnesses, the police beat a Palestinian and detained him in front of his daughter, who was crying before he was released.

The occupation police fired stun grenades and tear gas at hundreds of Palestinians who were passing near the cemetery after Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said, in a statement, that its crews recorded "three injuries with sound bombs during the occupation forces' attack on those in the Yusufiye cemetery in Jerusalem."

The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.

STREET CLOSURE IMPEDES FRIDAY PRAYERS

For its part, the Israeli police said in a statement that dozens of Palestinians "pelted the police with stones, and seven suspects were arrested for throwing stones."

"Throwing stones caused damage to a police vehicle," it added.

Since the morning hours, the Israeli police closed a number of streets surrounding the Old City and the road separating the east and west parts of Jerusalem, due to an Israeli marathon.

Palestinians expressed their displeasure at the closure of streets in East Jerusalem, which impeded the arrival of worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayers, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Israeli authorities continue to bulldoze a part of al-Yusufiye cemetery to establish a biblical garden, despite the protests of the Palestinians.

Al-Yusufiye cemetery dates back hundreds of years and contains the graves of Palestinian citizens.