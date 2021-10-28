Third victim of storms after missing woman found dead in Sicily

After the storms on Sicily, rescue workers have recovered the body of a missing woman, meaning that three people have died in the devastating rainfall on the southern Italian island in recent days.



And more storms were expected on the popular holiday island as early as Friday.



According to the rescue services, the woman had got out of the car on Sunday - as had her husband - and was swept away by the masses of water.



Her body was discovered about 5 kilometres from the vehicle, the police in Catania at the foot of the volcano Etna announced on Thursday. Earlier, her husband had been found dead about 2 kilometres away.



On Tuesday, another man had died in Catania because, according to the findings, he also got out of the car and was then pushed under by the water.



The violent storms have been causing flooding and damage in eastern Sicily for days. The regional government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.



Another bad weather front with storms and heavy rainfall is expected. The civil protection authority upgraded the area to the highest warning level red for Friday.



A so-called Medicane - a Mediterranean Hurricane - could reach the region, several Italian media reported.



The city of Catania was particularly affected by the severe storms of the last few days. There, the floods had carried away cars and left streets full of mud and washed away objects.



As a consequence, Mayor Salvo Pogliese ordered schools to close on Thursday and Friday, as well as offices and shops that do not provide essential services.



"The forecasts are worrying," the politician said in a video posted on Facebook. He urged people to leave their homes only for necessary errands.