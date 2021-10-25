Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey's air force neutralized four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

The ministry said in a tweet that air raids were carried out in Zap and Metina regions of northern Iraq.

It added that Turkey's counter-terror operations will continue resolutely.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



