Israel approves measures to improve lives of Arab minority

Israel's government has approved an economic plan worth 8 billion euros (9.3 billion dollars) to improve the lives of the country's Arab minority over the next five years, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office announced on Sunday evening.
Of the approximately 9.4 million Israelis, about 20 per cent are Arabs. Among other things, the money will be used to expand childcare and to finance Hebrew courses to allow Arab-Israelis to more easily join the labour market.
"I believe that this plan will provide hope to many people who live in Israel and in the end will also reduce crime andviolence," Social Equality Minister Merav Cohen said.
According to the statement, health care is also set to be improved, and thousands of new housing units will be built. In older neighbourhoods, infrastructure will be upgraded, including the installation of rainwater drains to prevent flooding.
The extensive development plans come just weeks before the 2021/2022 budget, which is crucial for the coalition's survival. The eight-party coalition under Bennett must pass the budget by November 14 at the latest. Failure to do so will mean the automatic dissolution of parliament and the holding of fresh elections.
The coalition, which includes the Arab party Raam, has only a wafer-thin majority. Members of Raam have recently redoubled their demands that Israel's Arab population receive better state support.
Simultaneously, the government also approved a five-year plan with a budget of about 670 million euros to fight crime and violence among the Arab population.
More than 100 people from Arab neighbourhoods have been killed since the beginning of the year, often in gang violence.