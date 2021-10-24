Israel says reached understanding with Russia on Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday he reached "good and stable" understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the situation in Syria.

"I found President Putin attentive to Israel's security needs," Bennett said in statements cited by the official KAN channel during a cabinet meeting.

"In some senses, the Russians are our neighbors and it is important that we manage the delicate situation in (Syria) smoothly and with no mishaps," Bennett said.

Bennett also said he discussed with Putin the issue of the Iranian nuclear program.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the Bennett-Putin meeting addressed Iran's positioning in Syria and Israel's possible efforts to keep such positioning away from Israel's borders.

Bennett had his first meeting with Putin as Israeli premier on Friday in the Russian city of Sochi.

Israeli Housing and Construction Minister Ze'ev Elkin, who accompanied Bennett during his visit to Russia, earlier said that both leaders reached agreement on maintaining the same Israeli-Russian policy in Syria.