At least 17 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Israeli police

At least 17 Palestinians were wounded Tuesday in clashes with Israeli forces in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police intervened with rubber bullets and sound bombs as Palestinians took part in celebrations marking the birthday of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, according to a statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Ten of the wounded were taken to hospitals while seven were treated at the scene.

Israeli police intervened in the afternoon with water cannons against Palestinian youth in the Old City area, especially at the Damascus Gate.

Meanwhile, human rights defender and lawyer Nasir el-Avde told Anadolu Agency that Israeli police arrested 15 Palestinian children aged 13 to 15 around the Damascus Gate.