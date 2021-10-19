Turkish forces neutralize 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Pençe-Kaplan region, the ministry said on Twitter, also sharing footage of operations carried out by Turkish forces.

Turkey's anti-terror operations will continue without any letup, it added.

Turkish authorities use the word neutralize to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's southern border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The Pençe operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.



