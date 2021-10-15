Saudi Arabia to ease COVID-19 restrictions from October 17

Saudi Arabia will ease COVID-19 curbs from Oct. 17, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations.

The government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines, the ministry added.

The authorities also cancelled curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas.

Masks are no longer mandatory at public open places while still imposed at closed venues, it added.









