Angela Merkel

Germany

German Chancelloron Friday said the new pro-EU government taking shape inwould be an important message for the rest of Europe.

The outgoing German leader, speaking after three parties announced a preliminary deal to form a new coalition, said the new government "will be one that is pro-European (and) which knows what Europe means for us in terms of peace and freedom".

"That is an important message for the other member states of the European Union," she added as she met with her Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo.