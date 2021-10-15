At least 30 killed in Afghanistan mosque blast

A bomb blast hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province during Friday prayers, killing at least 30 people, an official confirmed.

Murtaza Zarifi, a security officer at the mosque, claimed the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers.

An eyewitness told AFP he heard three explosions, one at the main door of the mosque, another at a southern area, and a third where worshippers wash themselves.

The explosion comes days after a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group on a Shia mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which killed 46 people.