Turkey neutralizes 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkish armed forces neutralized 13 terrorists in Operation Euphrates Shield region and three in Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term neutralize to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said that Turkey will do all that is necessary to eliminate terrorism in northern Syria "at the right time and place."

Two Turkish special operation police officers were recently killed in northern Syria when the terror group struck an armed vehicle with a guided missile.