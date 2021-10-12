Turkey proposes creation of working group on Afghanistan within G20

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday proposed the creation of a working group on Afghanistan under the G20, noting that Turkey is ready to lead the working group.

"Ensuring security and stability in Afghanistan as soon as possible is of critical importance not only at the regional but also at the international level," Erdoğan said, speaking at the G20 extraordinary meeting on Afghanistan, joining via video conference from Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

He underlined that regardless of the political process, there is a need to show strong solidarity with the Afghan people due to the deepening humanitarian crisis in the country.

"The international community does not have the luxury of turning its back on the Afghan people and leaving this country to its own fate," he added.

Erdoğan stressed that Turkey will continue to fulfill its "duty of brotherhood" for the Afghan people in these difficult days.

The Taliban captured Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing the president and other top officials to leave the country. They have formed an interim government headed by Hasan Akhund.

World powers have called on the group to form an inclusive government that is representative of the country's ethnic diversity.