Turkish charity sends 100 tons of wheat seeds to Afghanistan

A Turkish charity on Monday sent 100 tons of wheat seeds to Afghanistan.

Four different types of seeds-Reis, Bayraktar 2000, ES26, and Sonmez 2021-were selected in view of Afghanistan's varying geographical and climatic conditions, the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation said in a statement.

The seeds produced by Turkey's Agriculture and Forestry Ministry were bought with the support of philanthropists and shipped off to Afghanistan from three Turkish provinces, the organization said.

The IHH has been conducting a campaign, titled Don't Leave Them Alone, to help Afghanistan as it faces a growing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban swept to power on Aug. 15.

The Turkish aid group said it has so far delivered food packages to some 15,000 Afghans in Kabul, Ghazni, Wardak, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, and Kandahar provinces.



