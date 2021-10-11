Arab coalition says it killed over 400 Houthis in central Yemen

More than 400 Houthi militia members were killed in four days of airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's central Marib province, local media reported.

A total of 118 airstrikes were carried out in 96 hours for the protection of civilians in Al Abdiyah district, the Saudi state-run news agency SPA quoted coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki as saying.

In addition, 15 military vehicles belonging to the militia were destroyed, al-Maliki said.

He called on international and unofficial humanitarian organizations to fulfill their responsibilities towards civilians in besieged Al Abdiyah.

Al-Maliki added that air operations carried out by the coalition blocked the Houthis' incursion into the district for 18 days.

The Houthis are yet to comment on the statement.