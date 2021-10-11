Arab coalition says it killed over 400 Houthis in central Yemen

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 11,2021
More than 400 Houthi militia members were killed in four days of airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's central Marib province, local media reported.

A total of 118 airstrikes were carried out in 96 hours for the protection of civilians in Al Abdiyah district, the Saudi state-run news agency SPA quoted coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki as saying.

In addition, 15 military vehicles belonging to the militia were destroyed, al-Maliki said.

He called on international and unofficial humanitarian organizations to fulfill their responsibilities towards civilians in besieged Al Abdiyah.

Al-Maliki added that air operations carried out by the coalition blocked the Houthis' incursion into the district for 18 days.

The Houthis are yet to comment on the statement.