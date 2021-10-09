Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The anti-terror operation was carried out in Avaşin region, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.