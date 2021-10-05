Turkey 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish military on Tuesday "neutralized" at least four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in air-backed operations in the vicinity of Operation Pence-Kaplan and Zap area, the ministry tweeted.

It also shared the footage of the operations being conducted against terrorists in northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

The Pence operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terror groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Operations Pence-Kaplan and Pence-Kartal were initiated in June last year, while Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim were launched this April in Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.