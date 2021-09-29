Singapore reports second consecutive day of record pandemic numbers

Singapore's Health Ministry said eight more people died on Wednesday after being infected with coronavirus, the highest single-day death toll reported by the city-state since the pandemic broke out.



Thirty-eight of Singapore's total 93 pandemic deaths were recorded this month, as the South-East Asian island nation grapples with the the Delta variant that has belatedly arrived after causing record death and case numbers across much of Asia in April.



For the second day in a row, the ministry reported over 2,200 new cases, another record that took the cumulative number of infections to more than 94,000, with some 26,000 recorded since the start of the month.



Almost 200 people are listed by the ministry as "seriously ill" due to the infection, with 34 of them in intensive care units.



Over 98 per cent of new infections over the past 28 days have led to mild symptoms or none, the ministry said. Over 82 per cent of the 5.45-million population are fully vaccinated, according to ministry data. Three in 10 of the deaths reported over the past 28 days were among vaccinated people, the data showed, with the others either partially vaccinated or not yet inoculated.



Tighter restrictions took effect on Monday and are slated to be in place for a month, with people advised to work from home and restaurant dining limited to two per table.