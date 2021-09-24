Israeli forces detain 10-year-old Palestinian boy in West Bank

Israeli soldiers detained a 10-year-old Palestinian boy Thursday in the occupied West Bank.

Ismail en-Nicce was brutally battered before being taken to a detention center, according to his uncle, Ziya al-Haddad.

He said "children live in an atmosphere of fear, full of terror every day, and are exposed to punishments by occupying soldiers" in the Old City of Hebron, where the incident took place.

He added that his nephew was detained for three hours.

Many Palestinians in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem, including women and children, are sometimes held in detention centers for days after being detained by Israeli forces.