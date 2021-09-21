Israeli policeman killed, another injured in run-over accident

An Israeli policeman was killed and another injured in a run-over accident north of the country on Tuesday, according to local media.

In a statement, police said it "received a report that a police officer and a volunteer were run over at a checkpoint on Route 4."

It noted that the two sustained serious injuries and were transferred to the Galilee Medical Center in the coastal city of Nahariya.

Circumstances surrounding the accident "were still under investigation," the police statement said.

Israeli channel 12, however, later reported that the policemen had succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the driver of the car that caused the accident had been arrested after having been chased by the police with the help of the traffic police.

It said the driver is a resident of the city of Araba, an Arab city north of Israel, adding that other accomplices are still being pursued.