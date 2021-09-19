Egypt, Israel discuss revival of Mideast peace process

Egypt 's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a phone call Sunday with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on ways of reviving the moribund peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

A ministry statement said the two chief diplomats underlined the necessity to revive the Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations and "create a political horizon…with a view to promoting stability in the region and avoiding escalation and tensions."

The discussions also dwelt on efforts for reconstruction and providing aid and developmental support to the Palestinian territories in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, the statement said.

On Monday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on reviving the Middle East peace process.

Egypt is mediating a cease-fire deal between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza following the last Israeli military offensive on the Palestinian territory in May.

Peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel have stalled since April 2014, due to Tel Aviv's refusal to stop settlement building, release Palestinian detainees, and evading a two-state solution.





