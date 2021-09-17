Palestinian driver stabbed by Israelis in West Jerusalem

A Palestinian bus driver working for an Israeli public bus was stabbed Friday by three Israelis in West Jerusalem.

The wounded driver, Muhammad Abu Nab, who resides in East Jerusalem's Silwan town, was transferred by an Israeli ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Video footage shared widely on social media showed Abu Nab, who works for the state-owned Egged Transportation Ltd, with three injuries he sustained on his back.

Abu Nab was on duty, driving in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of West Jerusalem when he was attacked.

The company said in a statement that it is investigating a "quarrel" in Givat Shaul involving a driver and three passengers.

"The police forces were called to the scene of the accident following a quarrel between three car passengers and a bus driver which resulted in the injury of two of those involved who were evacuated for medical treatment," the statement said, without giving further details.

Palestinian drivers working for Israeli public buses and taxis in West Jerusalem and Israel often complain of being attacked and harassed by Israelis.