Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on three separate areas in the blockaded Gaza Strip, local sources said early Monday.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, Israel attacked Rafah, Khan Yunis and Beit Lahia in southern Gaza.

"We struck 4 Hamas compounds used for military training, a weapons workshop & an entrance to an underground terrorist tunnel," the Israeli Defense Forces announced later on Twitter.

There have been no reports of casualties.

On Sunday, Israel announced that three rockets fired from Gaza in the last 48 hours were destroyed by its Iron Dome air defense system.