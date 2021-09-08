Israel arrests relatives of escaped Palestinian prisoners: NGO

 Contact Us
Israeli troops have arrested at least five family members in the occupied West Bank of the Palestinians who escaped from a high-security jail this week, a Palestinian prisoners' group said Wednesday.

Published September 08,2021
Military forces rounded up four relatives of the escaped prisoners in the towns of Arraba and Ya'bad in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

Israeli forces also launched house-to-house searches in the towns of Arraba, Ya'bad, Bir al-Basha and Deir Abu Da'if in the West Bank, according to local residents.

On Monday, six Palestinian prisoners tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa prison in northern Israel.

While it was hailed by Palestinian factions as a "big victory," the prison break was viewed in Israel as unacceptable security and intelligence failure.