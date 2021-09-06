Turkish forces neutralize 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in an airstrike in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air operation in Iraq's northern Gara region that was carried out with coordination between the Turkish Armed Forces and National Intelligence Organization, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey .

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.