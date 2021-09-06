Israeli warplanes target site of Palestinian resistance in Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes Monday evening on a site belonging to the Palestinian resistance in the southern Gaza Strip, according to eyewitnesses.

The fighter jets targeted a site in Khan Yunis.

Witnesses said smoke was seen billowing from the site following the Israeli bombardment.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip has not announced any casualties so far as a result of the bombing, while the Israeli army has not issued a statement on the raid.

The Israeli bombing was likely in response to the outbreak of three fires Monday in Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip caused by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza, according to Israeli media.