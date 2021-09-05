Israeli army arrests 11 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces on Sunday rounded up 11 Palestinians, including five minors, in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank , according to local residents.

An Israeli force raided the town of Sa'ir south of Hebron city and arrested five minors, Palestinian journalist Sari Jaradat told Anadolu Agency.

He said the detained children were aged 14 and 15 years old.

No reason was given for the arrests.

Two young Palestinians were also detained in the town, Jaradat said.

Israeli forces also arrested two more Palestinians in the city of Bethlehem, Palestinian security sources told the official news agency Wafa.

Two Palestinians were also taken into Israeli custody near the village of Anin, west of Jenin city, according to local security sources.

As of June 30, Palestinian figures estimate that nearly 4,850 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israeli jails, including 41 women and 225 children along with 540 Palestinians detained without charges or trials under the Israeli administrative detention policy.