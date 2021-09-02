2 Gazans injured by Israeli fire in blockaded Gaza Strip

Two Palestinians , including one fisherman, were wounded by Israeli army fire in two separate incidents in the Gaza Strip , according to a local official.

Nizar Ayyash , the head of the Palestinian Fishermen's Syndicate in Gaza, said the Israeli navy opened fire on a fishing boat, injuring a fisherman in the foot.

Ayyash said the fisherman was transferred to a hospital north of the Gaza Strip for treatment. Details of his health condition are not yet clear.

In another incident, a young man was shot in the foot by Israeli forces near a security fence in eastern Gaza , according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

There was no comment from the Israeli army.





