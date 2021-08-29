Turkey ready to support Afghanistan’s recovery: Erdoğan

Turkey is ready to help Afghanistan recover from years of conflict and strife if the nation also looks out for its own unity and solidarity, the president said.

"What concerns us as Turkey is that Afghanistan should recover swiftly … We are ready to provide all kinds of support for the unity and solidarity of Afghanistan as long as we get the same approach from it," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters traveling with him following his weekend mini-Balkans tour.

He said 40 million people in the war-torn country can no longer bear this burden.

"We have provided all sorts of support to Afghanistan, both infrastructure and superstructure, over the last 20 years. However, the Taliban caused some very serious damage in northern Afghanistan," Erdoğan said, speaking of the years of conflict, and voiced concerns over the disadvantages of a future Taliban government.

He added that while the Taliban's statements so far are moderate, Turkey will carefully monitor its next steps. "We should definitely observe the Taliban's stance on becoming a state and governing a state," he added.

Erdoğan also touched on last week's terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport by ISIS-K, also known as Daesh-Khorasan, killing at least 170 people including 13 US soldiers and leaving dozens wounded, and on the challenges of operating Kabul airport, a task Turkey long provided and may do again.

On the Taliban's proposal that Turkey would run the international airport while the Taliban ensures security, Erdoğan asked: "If you take over the security and there is another bloodbath there, how are we supposed to explain this to the world?"

"It's no easy task. Nearly 200 people died just after we discussed all this," he added.

Noting that Turkey is still fighting the terror group Daesh/ISIS, Erdoğan said the US has not concluded a fight against the terror group anywhere, "not even in Iraq," rebuffing former President Trump's claims to have obliterated 100% of the so-called Daesh/ISIS "caliphate."

He voiced hope that the Biden administration will continue the fight from where the US left off, and destroy ISIS/Daesh-K.

Turkey can take all the steps possible for the women in Afghanistan to have the same rights as in Turkey, but conditions in the two countries cannot be evaluated the same way, said Erdoğan

The Taliban seized control of most of Afghanistan in lightning advances, including the Aug. 15 capture of Kabul, with top government officials fleeing.

Compounding the crisis, two suicide bombers detonated bombs outside the Kabul airport on Thursday, in an attack claimed by terror group Daesh/ISIS-K.

CONSTRUCTIVE APPROACHES NEEDED TO NORMALIZE RELATIONS WITH ARMENIA

Turkey is willing to work for the normalization of relations with Armenia if they adopt future-oriented and realistic approaches instead of single-sided accusations, said Erdoğan.

"We should make peace and stability permanent, and meet the conditions for economic development and regional cooperation," he said.

He added that neighborly relations based on trust, including respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty despite differences in opinions and expectations, would be a responsible way to act since "our region needs new, constructive approaches."

The proposal for a five- or six-country platform, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Armenia, and possibly Georgia, is still on the table, Erdoğan said, adding that such a platform could bring relief and possibly solve problems in the region.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev agreed to form the platform, and steps in this direction can happen after the issue is discussed with new Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

When new clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the nearly three-decade occupation.

CLOSE TIES IN BALKANS TO CONTINUE

Touching on his recent mini-tour of the Balkan countries of Bosnia and Herzegovina plus Montenegro, Erdoğan said he discussed with the leaders of the countries bilateral, regional, and global issues as well as ways to improve cooperation in all areas.

"Putting the updated free trade agreement into effect as of Aug. 1, 2021, will help boost our trade and our investments in Bosnia and Herzegovina," he said, adding that Turkey is planning to increase its trade with the Balkan country to €1 billion (over $1.17 billion).

Erdoğan added that it is good "to observe a strong will that wants more Turkish investments in Montenegro," mentioning an outline to reach a €250 million ($294.88 million) trade goal with Montenegro.

He said that preserving the multicultural structure of Montenegro in harmony and peace and the prosperity of its communities are important for Turkey.

"Peace and stability in Bosnia and Herzegovina have vital importance for peace and stability in the entire Balkans," he continued. "We hope the domestic politic problems of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be solved with its territorial integrity and political unity."

Erdoğan said he will maintain close relations with contacts among Bosniaks, Croats, and Serbs-Bosnia and Herzegovina's three main ethnic groups.

"We will both protect our heritage in Balkans and continue to contribute to peace, stability, and development in the region in light of new developments," he remarked.