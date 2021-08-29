Top Turkish officials discuss Afghanistan with Qatari counterparts

The Turkish defense and foreign ministers held a video call with their Qatari counterparts, the Turkish authorities said on Sunday.

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met Qatar's Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani virtually to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan, according to the National Defense Ministry.

The Taliban seized control of most of Afghanistan in recent lightning advances that captured Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top officials to leave the country.

Compounding the already-escalating international crisis, two suicide bombers detonated bombs outside the Kabul airport on Thursday.

The terrorist organization Daesh/ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attacks.