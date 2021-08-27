Bomb attacks outside Kabul airport claim dozens of lives

Multiple explosions shook Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Thursday, including two outside the airport serving the city, killing dozens and wounding over 100, according to media reports and an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

A BBC report citing a senior Kabul health official said that more than 60 people had died while over 140 were wounded.

Fresh explosions were also heard later in the evening, with reports indicating that the total number of blasts had risen to six, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

US President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that attacks outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan which killed at least 13 American soldiers were carried out by the ISIS-K terrorist group, the Afghan affiliate of Daesh/ISIS, and promised to respond with "force and precision."

Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesperson for the US Central Command (CENTCOM), confirmed that 13 US soldiers had been killed while 18 others were wounded in the attack, "all of whom are in the process of being aeromedically evacuated from Afghanistan on specially equipped C-17s with embarked surgical units."

Earlier, CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie confirmed that 12 US soldiers had been killed and 15 others were injured in the blasts.

Scores of Afghan civilians were also killed or wounded in the attack and ensuing gunfire, he said.

McKenzie said the casualties occurred when two suicide bombers -- believed to be ISIS-K -- detonated their explosives at an entry gate to Kabul International Airport and the nearby Baron Hotel.

He said the US is determined to retaliate against Daesh/ISIS, which he said was assessed to have carried out the attacks, adding the terror group was expected to attempt more strikes in the city.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that there had been "no damage or casualties" among Turkish troops at the airport.

The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to a statement from the group's Amaq News Agency.

- Taliban condemn bombing

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack on Twitter.

"The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where security is in the hands of US forces."

"The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped," he added.

In a subsequent statement, Mujahid said several explosions had been heard in Kabul in the evening, accusing US forces of carrying out the blasts inside Kabul airport to destroy their equipment.

He added that the explosions had not worried residents of the city as they were not directed against them.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also took to Twitter to condemn the attacks.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attacks at Kabul airport against people longing for safety. EU stands in solidarity with Afghan citizens.

"We will continue fighting terrorism together with international partners," Borrell added.

At a press conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres is following the terrorist attacks around Kabul airport in Afghanistan with deep concern.

Guterres also condemned the attack, Dujarric said, adding it once again revealed the instability in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter that he discussed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu the "security situation and strategic priorities" on Afghanistan.

"We will work closely with Turkey and international partners to safeguard regional stability and respond to the humanitarian situation," he added.

US forces are in control of the airport as evacuations continue ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline -- the only area of the country still under US control.

Thousands of people are waiting at the airport for evacuation, and large crowds have gathered outside the airport grounds, seeking a way inside to get a flight out.