Palestinian succumbs to wounds sustained from Israeli fire

A Palestinian youth on Wednesday succumbed to his wounds sustained from Israeli army fire during his participation in Saturday's demonstration near the border fence in the eastern Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry.

A ministry statement said that Osama Khaled Duaih, 32, from Jabalia refugee camp, died of his injuries.

On Saturday, Palestinian factions organized a demonstration to mark the 52nd anniversary of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque near the Gaza border fence. Israeli forces opened fire on the rally, leaving at least 41 Palestinian injured, including 22 children.

During the demonstration, a Palestinian shot an Israeli sniper at a close range, critically wounding him, according to a statement issued by the Israeli army.

The territory's Islamist rulers Hamas said that among the wounded was a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head and left in critical condition.

Palestinian factions in the Israeli-blockaded enclave have called a new protest for 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) Wednesday on the border near the south Gaza city of Khan Yunis.