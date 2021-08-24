US evacuates around 48,000 people from Afghanistan

The US has evacuated or helped evacuate around 48,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14, the White House said Monday in a written statement.

Over 10,900 people were evacuated from the capital Kabul over a 12-hour period Monday, the statement said.

"This is the result of 15 U.S. military flights (all C-17s) which carried approximately 6,660 evacuees and 34 coalition flights which carried 4,300 people," it added.

The statement also noted that since the end of July, the US has relocated nearly 53,000 people.

The Taliban's lightning takeover of the capital on Aug. 15 set off a scramble to leave Afghanistan, including among locals who have worked with US forces and organizations and fear for their lives under Taliban rule.