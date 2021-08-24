Turkish jets hit PKK terror hideouts in N.Iraq, destroying dozens of targets

Turkish fighter jets destroyed dozens of PKK terror targets in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The effective and comprehensive counter-terrorism operation of the Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK terror group continues with determination, the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish Armed Forces, in coordination with the National Intelligence Organization, detected terror targets in the Asos region in northern Iraq, it said.

A total of 28 targets used by PKK terrorists as shelters, ammunition depots, caves, and the so-called headquarters were destroyed in an air operation with the participation of more than 20 aircraft, it noted.

The presence of the terrorist organization in the region was dealt a heavy blow through the air operation.

"The Turkish Armed Forces will continue its fight against terrorism for the security of our country and nation until the last terrorist is neutralized," the statement added.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.