UNICEF warns of severe water shortage to millions in Lebanon

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday warned of a critical drinkable water shortage to millions of people in Lebanon.

"Unless urgent action is taken, more than four million people across Lebanon-predominantly vulnerable children and families-face the prospect of critical water shortages or being completely cut off from safe water supply in the coming days," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

Last month, the UN agency warned that 71% of Lebanon's population could run out of water this summer.

Fore noted that vital Lebanese health facilities are out of access to safe water in the light of the prolonged electricity crisis in the country.

"Lebanon could see an increase in waterborne diseases in addition to the surge in COVID-19 cases," she warned, going on to call for forming a Lebanese government that could conduct required reforms to "ensure access to water and all basic services."

Lebanon is facing a severe economic crisis, with the local currency losing nearly all of its value against the dollar, and streets witnessing massive protests and rallies.

The Arab country has been unable to form a new administration since the resignation of Hassan Diab's Cabinet on Aug. 10, 2020, six days after the massive Beirut port blast.