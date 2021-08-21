China can play important role in rebuilding Afghanistan: Taliban

China can play a significant role in rebuilding Afghanistan, a spokesperson for the Taliban said Friday.

Suhail Shaheen emphasized the importance of the rebuilding process and said China is a big country with a giant economy and capacity.

Stating that the group needs support from all countries, Shaheen encouraged neighboring countries, others in the region and the world to take part in reestablishing Afghanistan.

He underlined the Afghan public's will should be respected and urged the international community to officially recognize the Taliban.

Shaheen noted that the advance of the Taliban represents the uprising of the public against an imposed administration and said the group's speedy grasp of the country legitimizes the takeover of the administration.

Rejecting worries regarding the freedom of women under the Taliban's administration, Shaheen claimed that the group will preserve women's right to education and work.

He also called on international economic and monetary institutions to provide funding to the new administration.

The Taliban spokesman said Afghanistan will not be used against countries in the region for offensive purposes because it would not serve their interests.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing the president and other top officials to leave the country.

The unexpected power grab triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear Taliban retribution.