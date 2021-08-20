New Zealand announces $3M in aid for Afghanistan

New Zealand announced Friday that it is providing $3 million in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan to support crisis-affected communities in the country.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the amount will be provided to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations Refugee Agency in Afghanistan.

"The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire, with millions in need of assistance and hundreds of thousands displaced by the recent conflict-80% of whom are reported to be women and girls," said Mahuta.

"In Afghanistan, the Red Cross is currently focusing on protection of civilians and provision of essential services including emergency health care, water and sanitation," she added.

The UN Refugee Agency is providing a range of protection and assistance support to internally displaced Afghans. It is also supporting Afghan refugees in neighboring countries.

"It is vital that humanitarian agencies are allowed access to affected populations," said Mahuta.

She called on all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect aid workers and civilians from harm, and support the right to freedom of movement.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan after capturing Kabul on Aug. 15, forcing President Ashraf Ghani and other top government officials to leave the country.

The group, which was removed from power after US-led foreign forces occupied Afghanistan in 2001, is now in the process of establishing a government.