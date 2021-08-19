Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 10 PKK terrorists in an air-backed operation in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted with airstrikes carried out in Iraq's Sinjar district near Mosul, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.