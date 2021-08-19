Biden says US troops may remain in Afghanistan past August 31

US President Joe Biden has said that some US troops may remain in Afghanistan past the August 31 deadline he had set for the withdrawal from the country if the evacuation of US citizens is not completed by then.



"If there are American citizens left [past August 31] we are going to stay until we get them all out," Biden said in an interview with ABC News when pressed on the subject by interviewer George Stephanopoulos.



Biden insisted that the US would try to get all US citizens and allies out of the country before the deadline. "If we don't, we'll determine at the time who is left," the US president said.



"The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone who should get out," he said.



Biden said that between 10,000 and 15,000 US citizens were still in the country and an estimated 50,000-65,000 US allies, a figure which includes their families.

