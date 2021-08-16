Firefighters battling large forest fire near Jerusalem

A large, rapidly spreading forest fire was raging just outside Jerusalem on Sunday, according to local media.



Israeli police said on Twitter that evacuations had begun in several villages affected by the flames and roads were being blocked off.



Several Twitter users in and near Jerusalem posted pictures of a large cloud of smoke coming from around Beit Meir, about 10 kilometres west of Jerusalem, where the fire broke out according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper.



Multiple firefighting aircraft and numerous firefighters have been deployed, though they so far have been unable to bring the large fire under control.



A radio station citing fire brigade officials reported that the blaze would probably not be brought under control in the course of Sunday.



The Times of Israel reported that patients and staff of a psychiatric clinic were being brought to safety by helicopter.



Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was being briefed on the situation in the fire area by security experts and heads of the rescue services in the evening, according to the premier's office.



An army spokesman had earlier reported that Israeli Air Force helicopters were among those assisting in the evacuations.



