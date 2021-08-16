Covid-19 death wave in Iran continues with 655 dead in 24 hours

The much more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is causing a wave of deaths in Iran with new highs almost daily.



According to the Ministry of Health on Monday, there were 655 deaths in the past 24 hours, 35 more than the peak the day before. Over 41,000 new infections were registered in the same period.



This brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to more than 98,000, and the number of infections to almost 4.5 million.



To stop the wave of deaths, the Iranian government has again imposed a nationwide lockdown as of Monday.



The country has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, partly because the economic crisis and US sanctions have made it much more difficult to import vaccines.



The vaccination campaign for the more-than 83 million people in the country is therefore making slow progress. So far, only 5 per cent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.



