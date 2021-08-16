4 Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Four Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces opened fire at residents of a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, an official said on Monday.

Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp overnight in Jenin, located in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, Akram Rajoub, the city's governor, told the official Voice of Palestine radio.

He said the Israelis have seized the bodies of two of the victims, whose identities remain unknown.

The other two victims were Saleh Ammar, 19, and Raed Abu Seif, 21, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency earlier that Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas at Palestinians who confronted them at the refugee camp.

Several Palestinian groups in Jenin have called for a general strike on Monday.