3 Turkish soldiers killed by PKK terror attack in northern Iraq

Three soldiers were killed by PKK terrorists in Turkey's cross-border operation zone in northern Iraq, according to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Monday.

The statement said three Turkish soldiers were "martyred" and two others injured when an improvised explosive device planted by terrorists in the Operation Pence-Yildirim zone detonated on Sunday.

It added that the injured soldiers are currently under treatment at the hospital.

The ministry extended its condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Turkey launched the counter-terrorist Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim operations this April in northern Iraq's Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.