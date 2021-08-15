TALIBAN CAPTURES KEY CITY OF JALALABAD IN AFGHANISTANS EAST

News Middle East Taliban captures key city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's east

Taliban militants have captured the key city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan's east.



The latest gain by the militants leaves the capital Kabul as the only remaining major city in Afghanistan held by the country's government.



Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, was captured without a fight, two provincial councillors and a resident confirmed to dpa on Sunday.



The Taliban entered Jalalabad at 6 am (0130 GMT), the resident said.



The capture of Jalalabad city with an estimated population of more than 280,000 and other areas in the province gives the insurgents control over the Torkham border crossing, the largest trade and transit route between Afghanistan and Pakistan.



Taliban now controls at least 25 provincial capitals of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. All of these cities were captured within 10 days.



As the Taliban advances towards Kabul, countries including the United States, Germany and France have started making efforts to evacuate their remaining local staff from Afghanistan.



